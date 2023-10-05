Election year

BREAKING: Biden admin will waive 26 laws to build border walls through South Texas wildlife refuge & nearby communities.
Biden's DHS will take “immediate action" to speed wall construction, casting aside protections for endangered species, clean water, Indigenous graves & more. pic.twitter.com/l2WOa1UYEt
— Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) October 4, 2023
Can you see my dejected head-shake?
Question no one asks on a related topic. One doesn’t just ‘walk’ across central America. Who is providing the resources for these folks to move about? And isn’t it interesting that drug cartels bloc any investigation.
I don’t get it. Why? Why, why, why? Biden has managed to get loads of good things accomplished while dealing with the biggest attack of flying monkeys in living memory.
Why do shit like this? Magats aren’t going to vote for him no matter what. And everybody else is horrified.
Also doing dejected head shake.