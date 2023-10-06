Judge orders Trump to stop doing business

Judge restricts Trump’s access to classified info in documents case and limits what he can say https://t.co/i4ZLd4fPPh — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 14, 2023

Why did Judge Engoron rule to dissolve Trump’s businesses? Because Trump and his kids wouldn’t stop LYING – while they were still conducting Trump Org business! https://t.co/IgioeSm7Pt — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) October 5, 2023

Trump Must Tell Court Monitor If He Moves Any Company Assets, Judge Rules – The Messenger https://t.co/wj8WjjyU1V — Backstorymom1 (@Backstorymom1) October 5, 2023

