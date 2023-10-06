Many years ago

…I was at a conference of editorial writers at the Constitution Center, and at the Q & A after, I asked why they never wrote about the dangers of the Dominionist movement — a theocracy which says it’s alright to lie, cheat, and steal to get into power so you can rule for Jesus. They never heard of it, they thought I was a little cuckoo:

The New Apostolic Reformation has PR problems as they face of criticism and controversy. But their Dominionist agenda is unchanged.https://t.co/dXin9xalGu — Frederick Clarkson (@FredClarkson) October 4, 2023

