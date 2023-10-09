Don’t believe everything you see

Twitter is just chock full of misleading information since the missiles first hit Israel. Something many experienced bloggers will tell you that many of the victim pictures you’ll see on social media are from past conflicts in other countries.

A doctored White House press release posted online falsely claimed the Biden admin had authorized $8 billion in emergency aid to Israel The fact that it was fake didn't stop it from being posted across the internet and rising to the top of Google https://t.co/IcM7BvbvJB pic.twitter.com/brwnOAqGLb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

