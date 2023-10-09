When Bandy Lee first saw Donald Trump perform at a campaign rally, she was reminded of the violent gang leaders she’d treated as a prison psychiatrist:
“Trump was engaging in the predatory manipulation of his vulnerable followers.” https://t.co/7CSK0Iveg4 pic.twitter.com/yJX1SWuCvW
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 8, 2023
One thought on “Prescient”
Not to say she’s wrong. At all. No doubt, Trump is a narcissistic sociopath. Also a fascistic mother f*cker. Brandy Lee, forensic shrink, was all over the media diagnosing Trump during his time in office. But psychiatrists diagnosing people who are not their patients from afar does strain their professional ethics. Yale dumped her for it. Which doesn’t seem to have hurt her career, or her reputation. Wonder why.
No diagnosis here, just a public service announcement. So maybe she learned something. Solid First Amendment stuff. Suck on that, Alan Dershowitz.