Prescient

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Prescient

  1. Not to say she’s wrong. At all. No doubt, Trump is a narcissistic sociopath. Also a fascistic mother f*cker. Brandy Lee, forensic shrink, was all over the media diagnosing Trump during his time in office. But psychiatrists diagnosing people who are not their patients from afar does strain their professional ethics. Yale dumped her for it. Which doesn’t seem to have hurt her career, or her reputation. Wonder why.

    No diagnosis here, just a public service announcement. So maybe she learned something. Solid First Amendment stuff. Suck on that, Alan Dershowitz.

