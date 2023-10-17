WALLACE SHAWN is inconceivably here at the White House with @IfNotNowOrg and @JvpAction demanding President Biden fight for a ceasefire and end the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/cG2v1G8i1j
— Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) October 16, 2023
Quite a pair of quotes from a young software developer who survived the Hamas massacre at the rave festival: https://t.co/WJC8aB42iR pic.twitter.com/SNMQrEyRvq
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 16, 2023
One thought on “‘My grief is not your weapon’”
We can hope the US and Israel also have a more nuanced reflection (i. e. reaction).
Ya gotta love Wallace Shawn: brilliant, funny, mensch.