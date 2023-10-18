A world turned upside down

~ susie

We have an insurrectionist who plotted to overturn an election who will most likely become speaker of the House today. I hope not, I can’t quite wrap my head around that!

And we have the tremendous tension of waiting for Israel to invade Gaza, and wondering how Iran will react.

I am juggling assorted medical appointments. There are days I’m not quite sure what day it is — or if I missed something important.

How about you? How are you feeling?

Published by susie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *