A world turned upside down

We have an insurrectionist who plotted to overturn an election who will most likely become speaker of the House today. I hope not, I can’t quite wrap my head around that!

We are facing another potential government shutdown and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Yet, Senate Republicans refuse to break with Tubberville over military confirmations and the House GOP is voting on making Jim Jordan the Speaker. This is a very dangerous party. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 17, 2023

And we have the tremendous tension of waiting for Israel to invade Gaza, and wondering how Iran will react.

I am juggling assorted medical appointments. There are days I’m not quite sure what day it is — or if I missed something important.

How about you? How are you feeling?

