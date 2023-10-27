Rep. Golden is a Democrat in a Trump district, so he’s sticking his neck out.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, one of the most moderate Democrats in the House, is now calling for an assault weapons ban in the wake of the Lewiston mass shooting. Golden has routinely opposed such bans in the past. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2023

Golden: I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war like the assault rifle he used to carry out this crime. The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure. Which is why I now call on the United States congress to ban assault rifles pic.twitter.com/0k60XJQoaB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2023

