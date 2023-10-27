NBC News confirms: Senate Democrats are crafting a proposal to overcome Tommy Tuberville's blockade of military promotions. Democrats are preparing to send a resolution to the Rules Committee that would allow most of the 300-plus promotions to be considered on the floor en bloc. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2023

I knew about this last week from a friend who met with a Democratic senator. There are some pieces that have to be put in place, but the Democrats in the Senate are determined to get it done. Schumer did not want to do it, he wanted to honor the blue card hold. Because tradition!

