I’ve said for years that the problem with political consultants is that they are pure mercenaries. They don’t care whether you should win, they just want that big fat paycheck. So now grifter Steve Schmidt, late of the Lincoln Project, the man who gave us Sarah Palin, is working for Dean Phillips, who’s running against Biden in the Democratic primaries. He announced their strategy, which is to hammer Biden with attacks:

From Nine days ago. 9 pic.twitter.com/GVnMRcjIYi — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 29, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X