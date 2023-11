Republicans are getting ready to vote on a bill that will cut the Department of Education budget by 15%, mostly by wiping out 80% the Title 1 funding because the last thing poor people need is education. https://t.co/pP0mhKaRmh

— Rachel Bitecofer πŸ“ˆπŸ”­πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RachelBitecofer) November 7, 2023