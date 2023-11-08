Abortion rights win big

Abortion rights win! They are now part of the Ohio state constitution:

Decision Desk HQ projects Ohio Issue 1 has passed.#DecisionMade: 8:51pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/8sug2Xq9ic pic.twitter.com/Kzt7xiMQo8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 8, 2023

He beat anti-abortion Carolyn Carluccio in Pennsylvania. This was a race Dems couldn’t afford to lose — not just for abortion, but for all kinds of election bills statehouse Republicans will try to ram through:

PA SUPREME COURT RACE: Dan McCaffery leads with 55.8% of the vote with 59% of votes countedhttps://t.co/rpq6ojGD0m — abc27 News (@abc27News) November 8, 2023

