Jamie Raskie defending the First Amendment

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Raskin: What about all the members who followed the former president in advancing the big lie? Should we convert the 60 federal and state court decisions rejecting claims of election fraud into discipline and punishment of members who still cling to that view? <a href=”https://t.co/TM7K89fAgr”>pic.twitter.com/TM7K89fAgr</a></p>— Acyn (@Acyn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1721983522431209643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

