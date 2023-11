Keeper Peter’s nurturing touch offers newly rescued orphan Talek connection & comfort. Just as with human infants, touch is vital to the orphans’ happiness & development. Read how we rescued Talek: https://t.co/17f2fxqYXi & celebrate her remarkable recovery with us. pic.twitter.com/rOfZZa9fo4

— Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) November 8, 2023