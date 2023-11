Yeah, you do that, J.D.! God, I hate this little prick:

J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP senator, says Republicans need to shift their approach on abortion and begin to embrace federal legislation — namely a 15-week ban with exceptions.

"We can't give into the idea that the federal Congress has no role in this matter," he told us

