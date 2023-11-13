Finally, news organizations say it

This was really shocking, but the NYTimes did their best to downplay it. I’m surprised the Post didn’t:

WashPost: Trump calls political enemies ‘vermin,’ echoing dictators Hitler, Mussolini https://t.co/MWIHfNU9La — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) November 12, 2023

FINALLY. This is a headline that just ran in Forbes. Absolute perfection. Calls out Trump exactly like it is. I hope every media outlet & journalist will read this & start calling it out just like this. THIS is how it’s done & is journalism excellence. More of this, please. pic.twitter.com/ylw3AnI5UZ — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 12, 2023

So Trump uses “vermin” to describe his opposition, which is the very word Hitler used to describe Jews… and the @nytimes says he’s just taking things in “a very different direction”? We’re in a dark place, y’all. pic.twitter.com/8q89dvdRV1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 12, 2023

