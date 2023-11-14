I’m getting knee replacement surgery the week before Christmas, and I’m a nervous wreck, what with all the logistical preparations. (I’m glad I found out before the surgery that the new knee the surgeon planned to use was a nickel alloy, since I’m a teensy bit allergic to it.)

“I’ve seen patients who only had a reaction in one knee and not the other,” the nice nurse practitioner said in what I assume was an attempt to reassure me.

“Since it’s the biggest factor in post-surgical infections, I won’t assume I’ll be one of the lucky ones,” I said. “Get me the other knee.” (I do read an awful lot, including medical studies. I used to edit medical abstracts.)

I’ve been doing a lot of what they call “pre-therapy” for the recovery. I’m exhausted.

Oh, and I lost/misplaced my keys. So that’s fun! My friend had a house key, went to Lowe’s to make copies, and brought them to me. There’s no place left to look, but I assume they’ll show up eventually. By the way, thanks to AAA for unlocking my car!

There’s more, but you get the idea. I can’t wait to get this over with.

Share this: Facebook

X

