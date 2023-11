I guarantee you that at least one ex-husband will walk into his former in-laws house on Christmas day and slaughter his ex-wife and children. I wish it wasn’t true, but it happens EVERY YEAR.

Last night, four people were shot by a man who opened fire inside an Ohio Walmart. The night before, two people were shot to death outside a Walmart in Alaska. This is what we call holiday shopping in America. https://t.co/bwZ0o2iK78 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 21, 2023

