Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…

This is an example of some of the ongoing hate in Georgia.

It is so shameful and I cringe everything I pass it on I-16. The

“Christian Flag” of the United States is also displayed. Yes,

evangelicals have their own American flag…

(The Confederate display DOES NOT reflect my point of view.

And keep in mind EVERY region of the US its own prejudices.)

Share this: Facebook

X