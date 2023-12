The sacred Hanukkah lights, lit these days, remind us once again that light always prevails over evil. And of the value of life, which is worth fighting for. My best wishes to the Jewish community on Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/ghoawSdy7b

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2023