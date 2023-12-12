Florida Republicans declare war on Christmas

Guess what Florida teachers are not allowed to show their classrooms this year? That’s right, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Duh, it’s even got Bible quotes! Why are these so-called “Christians” destroying the true meaning of Christmas? Is there anyone raised in a fear-based religion who doesn’t tear up when Linus explains the true meaning of Christmas? The only conclusion I can draw is this: Republicans hate Baby Jesus. What is this country coming to? This is SO SAD.

Via FloridaToday.com:

“A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Extra math problems. An art project about the conservation of energy. These are all items Brevard Public Schools teachers asked to use in their classes to enhance teaching or simply to provide a fun activity for students. Principals denied all the requests. In the past, if a teacher saw an opportunity to step outside the textbook and use a video, poem, art project or even additional word problems in a math class to help students better understand a concept, they could freely do so. But now, because of House Bill 1069 — which places the responsibility of overseeing instructional material on principals — they must get permission before using any “supplemental material.” Various reasons were given for recent rejections. Math problems were denied without explanation; the art project, in favor of activities already within the curriculum. As for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” it was turned down as well, with the principal writing in an email that she would not be approving requests for any supplemental materials until the school had “consistent implementation … of the required curriculum materials.”

Sound like the Grinch is in charge of Florida! Oh wait, he is:

It’s a process that can take weeks. Some principals are denying the use of all supplemental materials entirely for specific classes. The consequences of not asking permission could be dire, with one elementary school principal writing to her teachers in an email that if they did not request approval of the use of worksheets, websites, coloring pages, homework packets or any other items not included in the district adopted curriculum, they could face monetary fines, jail time or forfeiture of their teaching certificate and loss of their job.

WHY DO REPUBLICANS HATE BABY JESUS?

