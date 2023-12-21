I had very bad pain that woke me up. It didn’t matter because everything and everyone was waking me up, anyway.
The good news is, all the prep work I did to get ready is paying off. The PT is very happy with my progress,
I had very bad pain that woke me up. It didn’t matter because everything and everyone was waking me up, anyway.
The good news is, all the prep work I did to get ready is paying off. The PT is very happy with my progress,
3 thoughts on “Last night”
(Well, piffle! That didn’t work. It was supposed to be thumbs up emojis.)
Terrific! They’ll keep you moving, too. And then you’re on your own. Keep moving!