Many people reporting and opining about Carter Page’s FISA warrant are neglecting the fact that page was on the FBI radar as far back as 2013/2014.
Many people reporting and opining about Carter Page’s FISA warrant are neglecting the fact that page was on the FBI radar as far back as 2013/2014.
One thought on “Just a reminder about Carter Page…”
Page is a harmless flake who a couple of bored FBI agents decided to look into because he was pro-Russian and anti-war.
But………..
Obama has officially joined the Idiots Club, along side its other members Joe Biden and Lindsey Graham, with his idiotic statements about “women leaders” and old people who should retire.
Does Obama actually believe that Tulsi Gabbard would make a better leader then Bernie Sanders because she’s a young women and he’s an old man?
When Obama had keepers at least he sounded sane.
These days he sounds like the Village Idiot.