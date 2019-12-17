Historians’ statement on the impeachment of Trump… December 17, 2019December 17, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares BREAKING STATEMENT: 750+ historians add their voices on #impeachment "President Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president."https://t.co/qCsP25oZ1E— Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy) December 17, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
History is written by the winners.
Maybe the following will help defeat Trump.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Nazi and one of Trumps close friends.