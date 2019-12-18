And the debate begins… December 18, 2019December 18, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares What to watch for before the impeachment vote begins in 15mns. Our reporters will provide live analysis https://t.co/BP5IBqSYjF— Shreeya Sinha (@ShreeyaSinha) December 18, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “And the debate begins…”
“The times they are a changing.”
On December 18, 1998 the House began debate on articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton.
Any Democrat who votes against impeaching Trump is a closet Republican and should be retired next November.