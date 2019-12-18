Pence may have misled committee on Zelensky call…

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the office’s refusal to declassify records of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raises a “serious question” about whether Pence is attempting to hide information from the House’s impeachment efforts. Pence’s office has refused to declassify a portion of his aide Jennifer Williams’ testimony, which she provided as a supplemental submission to the committee in November.

