Former WH officials fear Putin influenced Trump's views on Ukraine… December 20, 2019

NEW: Former White House officials say they feared Putin influenced the president's views on Ukraine and 2016 campaign by via @shaneharris @jdawsey1 @carolleonnig https://t.co/Wk6vloJfXv— Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) December 19, 2019

Published by Boohunney

Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia
It’s official—–corrupt, oligarch Putin thinks corrupt, oligarch Trump is being victimized by the Left.
Trump was impeached for “far fetched” reasons because the “Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means,” according to Putin.
Putin said those things during his four hour long news conference (all good authoritarian demagogues speak for at least 2 hours) yesterday where he repeatedly defended Trump and the Republican Party (the Right) and criticized the Democratic Party (the Left).
How odd?
If Putin was an actual Communist wouldn’t he be defending the Socialist/Communist Democratic Party instead of the Capitalist Trump?
Putin and Trump are both wealthy, corrupt, Fascists which is why they see eye to eye on so many issues.
“Strawberry Fields where nothing is real.”