What if the House doesn’t send the impeachment articles to the Senate? December 20, 2019December 20, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares What if the House doesn’t send the impeachment articles to the Senate? #Impeached45 https://t.co/LTpw7bt3hH— sumeet diddee (@dd71) December 20, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “What if the House doesn’t send the impeachment articles to the Senate?”
The Iowa caucus is on February 3, 2020 and then the Democratic nominating process is in full swing for the next 6 months.
Would the fix be in for Biden or Buttigieg if Pelosi sends the impeachment articles to the Senate before July?
Once Pelosi sends the impeachment paperwork to Moscow Mitch he will set a trial date. Any senator running for the nomination would then be forced off the campaign trail during the trial. Senators like Bernie and Warren.
Hmmmm……….