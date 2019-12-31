Acting ambassador Bill Taylor asked to hand over duties and leave Ukraine… December 31, 2019December 30, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Just in time for Pompeo’s visit. Another #Asinine #AssHat #TrumpAdministration move.https://t.co/WXLI4I0E4K— Anita Nelam (@AnitaNelam) December 30, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Acting ambassador Bill Taylor asked to hand over duties and leave Ukraine…”
This was as predictable as night following day.
Hopefully the Democratic Party is prepared to run a well funded Democratic senatorial candidate against Pompeo in Kansas.
Pompeo must be taken down.