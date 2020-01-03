Members of Congress ask SCOTUS to overturn Roe Vs Wade. January 3, 2020January 3, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Amicus brief was filed Thursday. More than 200 Republican members of Congress signed on to a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the two most important abortion rights decisions in the country—Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. https://t.co/dFj00nJ2gg— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 2, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Members of Congress ask SCOTUS to overturn Roe Vs Wade.”
Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”
Any Democrat who believes otherwise, for example Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Gabbard, are out of touch with reality.