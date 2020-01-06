Alarm bells… January 6, 2020January 5, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Trump's assassination of Soleimani has led to a catastrophic cascade of events that should alarm liberals and conservatives alike.It was all predictable and avoidable, and the likely result is that many will suffer and die.https://t.co/Mq4WuZ6FJd— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) January 5, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney