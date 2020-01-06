What fresh hell is this?

Share

And all of a sudden this man, Soleimani, becomes a household word in the US…

Iran vowed to exact "severe revenge" on the U. S. after a drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, the country’s most powerful military figure, on Friday.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Soleimani was planning attacks against U.S. diplomats in the region. https://t.co/BhedB712Kk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 3, 2020

“Under my leadership America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump said. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans and our allies.”

Trump Insists Soleimani Was Killed ‘To Stop A War’ https://t.co/nxa0jieuyx — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 3, 2020

Iraqi parliament votes foreign military to leave the country.



#worldNews Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider https://t.co/BPk9eRnlCP pic.twitter.com/d3BYBKdGMo — techcenter (@techcen70555780) January 5, 2020



Pompeo relating a lack of enthusiasm from European allies. I wouldn’t expect much from the Kurds, either, Mike.

Pompeo: "The Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be." pic.twitter.com/3KaK0qp6cP — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 4, 2020

And then there was this.

Trump’s threats against Iranian sites raise questions about the potential for war crimes – The Washington Post https://t.co/EbK9WH5aqc — IM (@DrRasta12) January 5, 2020

But, this does not surprise me.