What fresh hell is this?

~ Boohunney

And all of a sudden this man, Soleimani, becomes a household word in the US…

“Under my leadership America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump said. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans and our allies.” 

Iraqi parliament votes foreign military to leave the country.


Pompeo relating a lack of enthusiasm from European allies. I wouldn’t expect much from the Kurds, either, Mike.

And then there was this.

But, this does not surprise me.

