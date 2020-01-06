Iranian and Iranian American citizens detained at US – Canada border…

There are conflicting reports of people of Iranian descent being detained and questioned at the border. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said passports were confiscated and some were questioned on political views.

  1. Every Iranian in this country should be prepared to march off to a WWII-style Japanese concentration camp in Arizona with Trump and his Fascist thugs in charge.

