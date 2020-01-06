Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions if troops are forced to leave… January 6, 2020January 6, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Hooboy. Trump Threatens To Slap Iraq With ‘Very Big’ Sanctions If It Kicks Out U.S. Forces https://t.co/sUchaHX0X7— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 6, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions if troops are forced to leave…”
If we haven’t already come to the conclusion that Trump is off his rocker and has no earthly idea about what to do next then this is that moment.
Trump is a very damaged and dangerous criminal.