The Trump who cried wolf January 6, 2020January 5, 2020

.@brianstelter: "Pres. Trump squandered his credibility at the very start of his presidency and many officials in his administration followed him down a path of deceit.If your skepticism was at a 7 before, it should be at a 9 now because… governments lie in wartime." pic.twitter.com/aGbb3Tx05h— CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2020
Brett McGurk is by his own admission a practitioner of the Black Arts.
He’s a trained snake in the grass and a purveyor of war.
Trump is a stupid, stupid man because he’s listening to warmongers like McGurk and lunatics like John Bolton.
Trump also listens to fools and idiots like Pence and his pro-war Evangelical Christians, and Mike Pompeo (who should be in a rubber room and not running to be the next senator from Kansas), and Mark Esper who represent the war machine and its propagandists like the Hudson Institute and FOX.
These people are all insane and need guidance.
That guidance should begin at the very top with the stupid, stupid Trump.