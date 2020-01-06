Senator Graham wants to change rules for faster impeachment trial… January 6, 2020January 6, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares In an attempt to stack the deck even more, Lindsey, "thank you sir may I have another please" Graham, said Sunday he will push a rule change that would allow a Senate trial to move forward immediately if Democrats do not agree to its format this week. https://t.co/YUiIjGePNq— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) January 6, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Senator Graham wants to change rules for faster impeachment trial…”
Moscow Mitch is a pretty evil guy, but this clown is the evilest of them all.