Trump's German envoy takes on Europe regarding Iran…

  1. Trump is a liar.
    Everyone who speaks for Trump is a liar.

    There was no “imminent threat” being posed by Iran’s Four-Star General, Soleimani, and the world knows it.

    Despite what the liars and warmongers like Trump, Pompeo, Pence, Esper and Trump’s German envoy tell us, this was an illegal assassination.

    When General Soleimani was assassinated he was carrying a letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressed to Iraq’s President Barham Salih, who had ‘invited’ Soleimani to deliver that letter to him personally.
    The contents of that letter were responses to US questions from Trump about what it would take to “deescalate” tensions with Iran.

    General Soleimani was assassinated by Trump on his way to that meeting from the airport.

    It was a classic double-cross.

    Taking a page out of the illegal and criminal Israeli playbook, and according to Pompeo, the US will now carry out targeted assassinations of government officials around the world as part of our foreign policy.

