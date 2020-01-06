Trump’s German envoy takes on Europe regarding Iran… January 6, 2020January 6, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Trump’s German envoy blasts Europe over Iran https://t.co/emXKZLHcN4 #breaking via @politicoeurope— mike penco (@PencoMike) January 6, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Trump’s German envoy takes on Europe regarding Iran…”
Trump is a liar.
Everyone who speaks for Trump is a liar.
There was no “imminent threat” being posed by Iran’s Four-Star General, Soleimani, and the world knows it.
Despite what the liars and warmongers like Trump, Pompeo, Pence, Esper and Trump’s German envoy tell us, this was an illegal assassination.
When General Soleimani was assassinated he was carrying a letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressed to Iraq’s President Barham Salih, who had ‘invited’ Soleimani to deliver that letter to him personally.
The contents of that letter were responses to US questions from Trump about what it would take to “deescalate” tensions with Iran.
General Soleimani was assassinated by Trump on his way to that meeting from the airport.
It was a classic double-cross.
Taking a page out of the illegal and criminal Israeli playbook, and according to Pompeo, the US will now carry out targeted assassinations of government officials around the world as part of our foreign policy.