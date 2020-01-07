Bolton says he would testify if subpoenaed by Senate… January 7, 2020January 6, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Well, thanks, but it doesn’t look like any witnesses will be called at this juncture. Sheesh. Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says he would testify at a Senate impeachment trial if he is subpoenaed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted the idea of calling witnesses in a trial. https://t.co/TqErzXwTEF— The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney