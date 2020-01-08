Just a reminder… January 8, 2020January 8, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Reminder that as this crisis escalates, we have no Director of National Intelligence, no Dep Dir, no Homeland Security Secretary, no Dep Sec, no head of CBP or ICE, no State Dept Under Sec of Arms Control, no Asst Sec for Europe, and no Navy Sec.— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 8, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Just a reminder…”
Director of Intelligence is an oxymoron in anybody’s administration.
Homeland Security should change its name to the Department of the Security of the Motherland or of the Fatherland for purposes of clarity.
The Department of Defense should revert to using its original name, The War Department.
“Just gimme some truth.”