Lookout, Lindsey…

U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison’s campaign raised more than $3.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, another record haul for the Columbia Democrat who wants to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

  1. Graham has a 2 point lead over Harrison.

    The crazier Graham gets the lower his poll numbers will go in SC and that will make Lindsey even crazier and more warlike and vile. It’s a death spiral for Graham.

