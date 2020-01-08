U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison’s campaign raised more than $3.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, another record haul for the Columbia Democrat who wants to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison’s campaign raised more than $3.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, another record haul for the Columbia Democrat who wants to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
One thought on “Lookout, Lindsey…”
Graham has a 2 point lead over Harrison.
The crazier Graham gets the lower his poll numbers will go in SC and that will make Lindsey even crazier and more warlike and vile. It’s a death spiral for Graham.