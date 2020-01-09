In a recent analysis, we found that 53 million workers ages 18 to 64—or 44% of all workers—earn barely enough to live on. Their median earnings are $10.22 per hour, and about $18,000 per year. These low-wage workers are concentrated in a relatively small number of occupations, including retail sales, cooks, food and beverage servers, janitors and housekeepers, personal care and service workers (such as child care workers and patient care assistants), and various administrative positions.
One thought on “Jobs that barely pay a living wage…”
How can you possibly accumulate enough wealth to become a Capitalist when your paycheck barley covers your living expenses?
The wealth gap in American is the biggest problem we face in this country today.
But on the good news front, the dynamic duo of Meghan and Harry are single-handedly bringing down the English monarchy and with it the entire Royal Family.
Now that’s change you can believe in.