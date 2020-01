Though the announcement was not a bill signing, Kelly said that Denning, the senate majority leader, had endorsed her plan to expand Medicaid to provide health care coverage to more than 100,000 people in the state.

The state legislature will still have to pass the bill, which is highly likely now with Denning’s endorsement. Kelly said the intention is for the legislation to be passed over the next year, so that Kansans can take advantage of the program by Jan. 1, 2021.