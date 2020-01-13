This is no surprise: poll… January 13, 2020January 12, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares A majority of Independents, 57%, and all U.S. adults, 56%, disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with Iran.51% of Independents and 52% of U.S. adults said they felt less safe in the wake of the airstrike. https://t.co/ZQmZ1Y9HoI— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 12, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “This is no surprise: poll…”
But 90% of Evangelical Christians wanted Trump to go to war with Iran in order to speed up Armageddon.
Evangelical Christians believe that Armageddon will bring the conversion of the Jews to Christianity and death to those Jews who refuse to convert.
Talk about Death Cults.