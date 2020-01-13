This is no surprise: poll…

~ Boohunney

Published by Boohunney

Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia

One thought on “This is no surprise: poll…

  1. But 90% of Evangelical Christians wanted Trump to go to war with Iran in order to speed up Armageddon.

    Evangelical Christians believe that Armageddon will bring the conversion of the Jews to Christianity and death to those Jews who refuse to convert.

    Talk about Death Cults.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *