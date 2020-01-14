DIY abortion attempts three times as prevalent in Texas as other states…

The Texas Policy Evaluation Project at The University of Texas at Austin found 6.9 percent of 721 patients seeking abortion tried to end their pregnancies on their own before going to an abortion clinic, compared to 2.2 percent nationally. The results of the study were released Thursday morning.

“We hear from clients pretty often, if I can’t get money for this, trying it at home is their next step,” said Cristina Parker, a spokeswoman for the Lilith Fund, which offers financial assistance to people who need abortions.