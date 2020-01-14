Reason number 6? A new policy? Um, an example of deterrence?
Oooooh, a BIGGER strategy! OK, then!
Latest explanation for Soleimani assassination…
Both Hitler and Stalin used this same demented strategy to justify the state sponsored assassinations and mass murder that they carried out.
And it ties in perfectly with Trumps “enemies of the state” routine.
Republicans are the “enemies of the people” and should all be voted out of office next November.