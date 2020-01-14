Draw your own conclusions

susie

  1. Trump said yesterday that anyone who was critical of his assassination of Iranian General Soleimani was a “disgrace to America.”

    Trumps friend the corrupt oligarch Putin, and his friend the murderer bin Salman both use similar language just before they have their opponents arrested, jailed, and mysteriously murdered.

    To top off his madness yesterday, Trump tweeted a disgusting and racist photo-shopped image of Schumer and Pelosi that was very reminiscent of White Nationalist propaganda.

    Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”

