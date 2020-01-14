Draw your own conclusions January 14, 2020January 13, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The NBC scoop about Trump authorizing Soleimani killing last spring looks much worse when read with the NYT's weekend tick-tock. The picture is utterly damning, and suggests a decisionmaking process that has been wholly perverted. Here's my close reading: https://t.co/gDac57qrff— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 13, 2020 .@RepEliotEngel, chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, just confirmed @SecPompeo will *not* appear at this week's hearing.This is lunacy. Given all we've learned about the depths of deception here, officials simply must explain themselves to Congress:https://t.co/gDac57qrff pic.twitter.com/0baWHoZE7d— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Draw your own conclusions”
Trump said yesterday that anyone who was critical of his assassination of Iranian General Soleimani was a “disgrace to America.”
Trumps friend the corrupt oligarch Putin, and his friend the murderer bin Salman both use similar language just before they have their opponents arrested, jailed, and mysteriously murdered.
To top off his madness yesterday, Trump tweeted a disgusting and racist photo-shopped image of Schumer and Pelosi that was very reminiscent of White Nationalist propaganda.
Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”