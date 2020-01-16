GAO says White House violated the law in withholding Ukraine aid… January 16, 2020January 16, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Another part of the cascade of bad news for the Trump administration. Trump administration violated the law by withholding Ukraine security aid, Government Accountability Office finds https://t.co/EYGDkqre7U— Post Politics (@postpolitics) January 16, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “GAO says White House violated the law in withholding Ukraine aid…”
Here’s some more bad news for Trump.
King Liar, who once said that “America will never be a Socialist country,” has given us a “command economy” by signing Phase 1 of his China Trade Agreement.
Trump has embraced “managed trade.”
Claude Barfield of AEI, a Capitalist think-tank, said, “It (the agreement) leaves the US open to charges of hypocrisy on state Capitalism and government intervention.”
John Veroneau, GW Bush’s chief trade negotiator, said “This administration is more open to intervening in the economy then recent Republican administrations have been.”
So much for the Theory of Free Market Capitalism.