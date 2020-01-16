GAO says White House violated the law in withholding Ukraine aid…

Another part of the cascade of bad news for the Trump administration.

  1. Here’s some more bad news for Trump.

    King Liar, who once said that “America will never be a Socialist country,” has given us a “command economy” by signing Phase 1 of his China Trade Agreement.
    Trump has embraced “managed trade.”

    Claude Barfield of AEI, a Capitalist think-tank, said, “It (the agreement) leaves the US open to charges of hypocrisy on state Capitalism and government intervention.”

    John Veroneau, GW Bush’s chief trade negotiator, said “This administration is more open to intervening in the economy then recent Republican administrations have been.”

    So much for the Theory of Free Market Capitalism.

