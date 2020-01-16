Which raises the question: How can senators in good conscience take this solemn oath on Thursday when many of them have already decided whether the president is guilty or not?
The answer as I see it after studying the trial rules and talking to various constitutional scholars is this: In this setting, impartiality is subjective, and even if senators were to break their own version of the oath, there’s nothing holding them to it.
As an impartial observer…….who would have thought that Senator Elizabeth Warren would turn out to be so untrustworthy and such a disagreeable person?
Not shaking the guys hand and then calling him a liar seems to be a very foolish political move.