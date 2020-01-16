Impeachment moves forward… January 16, 2020January 15, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Impeachment managers… The Managers of the impeachment trial of the President are public servants committed to protecting our Constitution – and have the litigation and courtroom experience necessary to execute this task. They will #DefendOurDemocracy. pic.twitter.com/nsGtEVh59n— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020 JUST IN: House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate https://t.co/U1vFLZ7n7g pic.twitter.com/eqi8OWahQ7— The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2020 House managers deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate… WATCH: House impeachment managers deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate pic.twitter.com/u2h7Fcr0ty— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 15, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney