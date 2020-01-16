Lev Parnas: Trump knew everything January 16, 2020January 15, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares .@maddow: “[Trump] has said about you and Mr. Fruman, 'I don't know those gentlemen, I don't know about them, I don't know what they do.' You're saying that's not a true statement from the president?”Lev Parnas: “He lied.”@josephabondy @MaddowBlog pic.twitter.com/YPXvg3V9C8— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 16, 2020 Parnas’ credibility will have to be tested & proven. His claim is serious but needs to be corroborated with evidence. All of the documents the House subpoenaed must be released. https://t.co/Ss2e1hOhgL— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2020 Just now, @chrislhayes says he’s read the transcript of @maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas & he also implicated AG William Barr.— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2020 And look who got his memory back! Better late than never: Devin Nunes told Fox News on Wednesday night that he now remembers speaking on the phone with Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani actively involved in the Ukraine scheme at the heart of the president's impeachment https://t.co/RaynRBJQxU— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 16, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie